Risk, Reward, And Responsibility In Mergers & Acquisitions

(MENAFN- 3BL) Today on the podcast, you'll hear from EHS experts in Asia, Europe, North America and New Zealand discuss markets and mergers and acquisitions. We hear from Matt Bell, M&A Practice Lead at Antea Group USA, Eeda Wallbank, Sector Leader at ESC Singapore and Graham Duffield, Practice Director - Transactions Support at Antea Group UK. The group discusses the importance and impact of EHS and ESG considerations in business deals. We wrap up the discussion with Lean Phuah from Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand and the Mergers & Acquisitions Working Group Lead with Inogen Alliance.

