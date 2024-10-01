New Guidance Gives Banks Framework For Climate Finance

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 1, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres released new recommendations for the U.S. sector, highlighting areas of improvement in the design and implementation of their climate finance target-setting and disclosures. Policies like the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act have spurred trillions of dollars in green financing opportunities, yet there is no consistent methodology for investors or regulators to compare U.S. performance.

In a new report, " Ahead or Behind? The State of Climate Finance in the Banking Sector ," Ceres provides a set of recommendations on how banks can design effective climate finance targets and frameworks, enhance their disclosures for investors, and learn best practices from their peers. The core recommendations include:



Setting targets and offering climate-linked products and services

Focusing on the added impact banks' actions can provide

Using consistent accounting methodologies across the bank's metrics and targets

Articulating clear eligibility criteria for sustainable finance activities

Improving the consistency and decision usefulness of information shared in disclosures

Aligning with international disclosure standards and frameworks Working with other banks to develop voluntary disclosure standards

The global shift towards a low-carbon economy has unlocked trillions of dollars in investment opportunities for banks. In 2023, green financing generated around $3 billion in fees , surpassing those earned from issuing fossil fuel debt for the second year in a row. Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act around $270 billion in new capital investments have been announced in American solar, wind, and battery storage projects.

Ceres guidance supports the work of Ambition 2030, an initiative focused on decarbonizing the six highest-emitting sectors of the economy, including the banking sector. Ceres has released a series of reports detailing the climate-related risk and opportunities for banks, including Sustainable Finance Opportunities: A Guide for Financial Institutions , The Responsible Policy Engagement Benchmarking for Banks , Net Zero Standards for American Banks , US Banks and the road to Net Zero , and specialty reports on banks' physical risk , transition risk , and derivative-related climate risk .

About the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets

The Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets is a center within Ceres that aims to transform the practices and policies that govern capital markets by engaging federal and state regulators, financial institutions, investors, and corporate boards to act on climate change as a systemic financial risk. For more information, visit ceres/accelerator .

