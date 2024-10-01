Choose Mental health October 2024 MindQuest LIVE Fundraising Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Choose Mental Health , the national voice for children's mental health, today announced its October 2024 MindQuest LIVE programming. MindQuest LIVE is a peer-to-peer fundraising program using Tiltify and Discord platforms to fundraise during live streamed gaming. The event will run through October 31, with registration open now: .MindQuest LIVE by Choose Mental Health aims to foster inclusivity, break down societal barriers, and channel vital resources into impactful initiatives for the mental healthcare of America's youth. From now until the end of October, you can put your efforts toward MindQuest LIVE and share your fundraising goals while you livestream on Twitch.To get involved, join Choose Mental Health on Tiltify here: . Not a gamer but want to participate? Those interested can choose to become corporate partners, submit in-kind donations and even create their own custom-tailored fundraiser for Choose Mental Health.“The continued support from the gaming community of youth mental healthcare is outstanding,” said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health.“We're excited to keep this engaging fundraiser going this fall to bring support to those who deserve access to quality mental healthcare across the country. Together we can help break the stigma surrounding youth mental health.”Choose Mental Health is changing the approach to mental health for children and youth in the United States and fundraising is an essential component of its success. As a nonprofit, Choose Mental Health raises money for scholarships to help children and youth receive treatment at the highest levels, regardless of ability to pay.Information about becoming a corporate partner with Choose Mental Health is available here.About Choose Mental HealthChoose Mental Health is the national voice for children's mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care, with its annual MindQuest LIVE events and more. Choose Mental Health also recognizes leaders making a difference in the fight for youth mental health via its annual SMILE Award program. To learn more, please visit: .

