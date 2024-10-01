Popular Children's Book Rico Eats A Rainbow Inspires Healthy Eating And Literacy For Young Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rico Eats a Rainbow Children's Book

Dr. Jessica M. Miller Combines Public Expertise and Education in a Colorful, Nutritional Adventure

- Dr. Jessica M. MillerIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Public health expert and educator Dr. Jessica M. Miller is excited to discuss Rico Eats a Rainbow, a vibrant children's designed to inspire healthy eating habits in kids ages 3 to 11. Through a fun, colorful journey, illustrated by Sameer Kassar, Rico explores fruits and vegetables, helping young readers use colors to discover the benefits of nutritious foods.Dr. Miller, a public health specialist with over 20 years of educational experience, draws on her passion for wellness and literacy.“I want to make healthy eating exciting and accessible for kids and families,” says Dr. Miller.The book has received notable endorsements from key organizations:. The J.W. Vines Medical Society recommends Rico Eats a Rainbow for its approach to addressing health issues in communities of color and encouraging healthier eating in schools.. Maryland SNAP-Ed, part of the University of Maryland Extension, included the book in its Read for Health curriculum. Learn more about the program here and here.. The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior highlighted Rico Eats a Rainbow as a valuable resource for nutrition educators.Whether used as a classroom tool or read at home, Rico Eats a Rainbow introduces kids to the importance of healthy habits, setting the stage for a lifetime of wellness.About the AuthorDr. Jessica M. Miller holds a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) in health education and is a credentialed teacher and administrator in California. She is an adjunct professor and former school principal with a passion for improving children's health and education.Call to ActionRico Eats a Rainbow is available for purchase. Educators, nutritionists, and parents are encouraged to use the book for promoting healthy eating. For event inquiries or more information about the book or the author, connect with Dr. Miller at RicoEatsARainbow on Facebook and Instagram, or via email at ....

Jessica M. Miller

Author Jessica M. Miller, DrPH

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.