Arab Ministerial Meeting Discusses Humanitarian Repercussion In Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs held its 80th meeting at the Arab League's HQ on Tuesday, chaired by Sudan, to discuss social and humanitarian conditions in Palestine and Lebanon.

The League's Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector, Ambassador Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said in a statement that addressing conditions in Palestine and Lebanon tops the meeting agenda.

She explained that the ministers discussed the best ways to provide aid, whether at the bilateral level or within the framework of the Council to alleviate the difficult conditions in the two war-plagued countries.

She noted that the Executive Office had taken the necessary decisions to provide support, as well as urging Arab countries to continue their efforts in this regard.

The Office also discussed family and childhood affairs, strengthening social protection policies in Arab countries, as well as preparing for the third Global Disability Summit in 2025, and forming a unified position for the Second World Summit for Social Development on the same year, Abu Ghazaleh pointed out. (end)

