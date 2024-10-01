(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC ) ("Acadia Healthcare").

On September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an article entitled "How a Leading Chain of Psychiatric Hospitals Traps Patients." The article revealed that Acadia Healthcare, one of America's largest psychiatric hospital chains, has seen a surge in revenue since the pandemic intensified the national mental health crisis, but that The New York Times investigation "found that some of that success was built on a disturbing practice: Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law" and that in some cases, judges had to step in to compel Acadia Healthcare to release patients.

On this news, the price of Acadia Healthcare stock fell by 4.5%, to close at $78.21 per share on September 3, 2024.

If you are an Acadia Healthcare investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and

whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

