GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES ORAL & POSTER PRESENTATIONS AT THE 2024 DIABETES TECHNOLOGY MEETING

Rutherford, NJ, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the“Company”), a medical company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of technologies for people with diabetes, today announced that updated preclinical data for its continuous blood glucose monitor (“CBGM”) will be presented at the 24th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting, to be held from October 15-17, 2024, in Burlingame, California.

The Diabetes Technology Meeting is a highly regarded forum where the latest advancements in diabetes technology are presented and discussed. The meeting covers a wide range of topics, including new high-tech tools, automated insulin delivery systems, and innovations in continuous glucose monitoring.

Mark Tapsak, PhD, Vice President of Sensor Technology, will deliver the oral presentation, titled“The Technology Behind Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring” on Thursday, October 17, 2024.“We are pleased to highlight updated preclinical data on Glucotrack's CBGM," said Dr. Tapsak. "These data extend the results that have previously been presented and support the ability of the CBGM to accurately measure glucose levels without the lag time associated with interstitial glucose. The ability of our novel technology to provide real-time continuous glucose monitoring over an extended period and without an on-body wearable will enable a less intrusive approach to daily living for people with diabetes.”

Two posters will also be presented at the meeting. The posters will be made available on the Glucotrack website following the poster session at the conference. The poster sessions are Tuesday, October 15, 2024 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM and Wednesday, October 16, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Poster #1 Title: In Vivo Evaluation of Novel Long-Term Intravascular Continuous Blood Glucose Monitor in a Chronic Ovine Model

Poster #2 Title: Exploratory Study of Continuous Glucose Monitoring in the Epidural Space in Swine

For more information about Glucotrack's CBGM, visit glucotrack.com

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack's CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 3 years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit .

