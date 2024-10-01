LAGARTA LODGE RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELLER's 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD #3 BEST RESORTS, CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lagarta Lodge's iconic views.

Lagarta Lodge's signature sunset.

An aerial overview of Lagarta Lodge.

- Alonso Bermúdez, General ManagerNOSARA, COSTA RICA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Condé Nast Traveller today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge recognized as the #3 Best Resort in Central and South America.More than 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers across the United Kingdom submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.“We are honored to receive a Condé Nast distinction for the second year in a row! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many guests and partners who have shared their enthusiasm for Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge. We create moments where life, nature, and culture unite in perfect harmony. This award is a celebration of our dedicated team-the talented hospitality professionals whose commitment to delivering exceptional, unforgettable experiences places our independent resort among the very best in Central and South America,” said General Manager Alonso Bermudez.Perched atop the verdant hills of Nosara, Hotel Boutique Lagarta Lodge is more than a beautiful beach destination-it's where world travelers fall in love with Costa Rica's biodiversity and charm. Located in one of the world's renowned blue zones (regions known for extraordinary longevity), this boutique resort embodies the Nicoya Peninsula's ethos of healthy living and joyful well-being.Lagarta Lodge stands out as a model of community social responsibility. A portion of the hotel's revenue is donated to Edunámica , a local NGO that supports the Nosara Technical Center, an initiative providing technical education opportunities for the local population. Since its founding in 2002, Edunámica has benefited more than 40,000 individuals with scholarships that foster academic, athletic, artistic, and creative talent.Perfect for food lovers, spa, wellness and yoga enthusiasts, surfers, birdwatchers, and nature explorers, Lagarta Lodge features 36 elegantly designed accommodations, ranging from luxurious suites to spacious two-bedroom villas, ideal for families. Guests enjoy complimentary breakfast and access to a mangrove and tropical forest reserve that connects with Costa Rica's Ostional National Wildlife Refuge, renowned worldwide for its mass sea-turtle arrivals, known as arribadas.The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveller's website at cntraveller/inspiration/readers-choice-awards and celebrated in the November issue.###

