Japan's Food Export Fair Winter Sets The Global Stage For F&B Trends

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RX Japan, Japan's leading trade show organiser, is set to showcase the latest food & beverage (F&B) trends through the upcoming“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER. Taking place on November 27–29, 2024 at Makuhari Messe, this exclusive event will offer a unique opportunity for industry leaders and international buyers to discover and source innovative and high-quality Japanese products.



A One-Stop Marketplace for F&B Professionals



This year's winter edition will highlight the growing demand for sustainable and free-from food, convenient ready-to-eat meals, and functional food that offer added health and beauty benefits. Visitors can expect to encounter a diverse range of exhibitors presenting the latest trends in these areas, such as plant-based alternatives, gluten-free products, and nutrient-rich ingredients.

Alongside cutting-edge F&B innovations will be traditional Japanese delicacies, offering attendees a firsthand experience of Japan's authentic flavours that have captivated the industry worldwide.



“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will feature an extensive variety of products, with 300 exhibitors showcasing agri-food, seafood, meat, processed food, confectionery and snacks, seasonings, spices, and even tableware and kitchen tools.



Furthermore, companies specialising in transportation and logistics will be present to offer insights and services to buyers, helping them streamline the process of importing Japanese F&B items to their respective markets.



An Extensive Networking Hub



“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR serves as a global platform for attendees to connect with overseas importers, distributors, wholesalers, international trade associations, government institutions, and Japanese exporters. Buyers from the retail sector, supermarkets, department stores, hotels, restaurants, food service firms, and food processing firms will have the unique chance to discover high-quality Japanese products that can expand their business offerings. The fair will also run concurrently with the winter edition of JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX), enhancing the product variety and networking prospects available to all participants.



To facilitate productive business engagements, the“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR has introduced an appointment booking system, allowing buyers to schedule meetings with exhibitors ahead of their visit. With this system, visitors can further maximise their time on the show floor, making meaningful connections that could lead to business opportunities.



With an anticipated attendance of 15,000,“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR winter promises to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind. Attendees can expect to meet and directly engage with industry-leading brands, discover and compare new products, and explore the latest trends that will help elevate their business to the next level.



Reserve Your Spot at“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER

Dive into a world of opportunity at“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR winter. Importers, wholesalers, and international buyers can explore this event as a gateway to premium Japanese food and beverage products, offering the potential to transform their businesses.



For more information and to register, visit the official“JAPAN'S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR website at More details are available at



Additionally, F&B industry professionals in managerial roles or higher are encouraged to register as VIP Visitors for access to the VIP Lounge and other exclusive benefits at the show.



Company :-RX JAPAN

User :- RX JAPAN

Email :...

Phone :- +81-3-6739-4133

Url :-