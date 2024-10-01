عربي


Azerbaijan To Host Halal Business And Tourism Forum In Baku

The inaugural Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum (AZHAB Forum) will be held in Baku on October 8-9, according to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SBA), Azernews reports.

The two-day forum aims to foster new partnerships in investment and trade, facilitate the exchange of ideas and experience, and promote foreign investment in Azerbaijan. The event will feature a conference and an exhibition, covering sectors such as food, tourism, and finance, alongside discussions on standardization in these areas.

Panel discussions and exhibitions showcasing products and services from both Azerbaijan and abroad will also take place. The forum will bring together officials, specialists, and business leaders from around 20 countries, representing various sectors and regions.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, State Tourism Agency, KOBIA, and "Caspian Event Organizers" LLC, with support from international organizations including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), International Islamic Business Association, and others.

