Azerbaijan To Host Halal Business And Tourism Forum In Baku
Date
10/1/2024 9:10:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The inaugural Azerbaijan Halal Business and tourism Forum (AZHAB
Forum) will be held in Baku on October 8-9, according to the Small
and Medium Business Development Agency (SBA),
Azernews reports.
The two-day forum aims to foster new partnerships in investment
and trade, facilitate the exchange of ideas and experience, and
promote foreign investment in Azerbaijan. The event will feature a
conference and an exhibition, covering sectors such as food,
tourism, and finance, alongside discussions on standardization in
these areas.
Panel discussions and exhibitions showcasing products and
services from both Azerbaijan and abroad will also take place. The
forum will bring together officials, specialists, and business
leaders from around 20 countries, representing various sectors and
regions.
The event is being organized by the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan, State Tourism Agency, KOBIA, and "Caspian Event
Organizers" LLC, with support from international organizations
including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),
International Islamic Business Association, and others.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108734676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.