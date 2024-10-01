عربي


ICRC Conducts One-On-One Meeting With Detainees Of Armenian Origin In Baku Prison

10/1/2024 9:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In September, staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) conducted another visit to individuals of Armenian descent, as reported by the Azerbaijani side, Azernews reports.

One-on-one meetings were held with the detainees, and conditions were created for them to communicate with their families.

“In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment and detention conditions of detainees during such visits. The ICRC also facilitates the restoration or continuation of detainees' contact with their families. Observations and recommendations from these visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining authorities, in line with the ICRC's procedures,” the statement emphasized.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies have detained and brought to Baku several former leaders of the Armenian separatists in Garabagh, including former "presidents" Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, former "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.

AzerNews

