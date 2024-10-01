ICRC Conducts One-On-One Meeting With Detainees Of Armenian Origin In Baku Prison
Date
10/1/2024 9:10:24 AM
Fatima Latifova
Fatima Latifova
In September, staff of the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) conducted another visit to individuals of Armenian
descent, as reported by the Azerbaijani side,
Azernews reports.
One-on-one meetings were held with the detainees, and conditions
were created for them to communicate with their families.
“In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment
and detention conditions of detainees during such visits. The ICRC
also facilitates the restoration or continuation of detainees'
contact with their families. Observations and recommendations from
these visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining
authorities, in line with the ICRC's procedures,” the statement
emphasized.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies
have detained and brought to Baku several former leaders of the
Armenian separatists in Garabagh, including former "presidents"
Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, former
"foreign minister" David Babayan, former "parliament speaker" David
Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan, as well
as former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.
