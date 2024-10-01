Iraqi PM, Jordan's King Discuss Regional Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday discussed the regional situation, repercussions of the continued Israeli aggression against Lebanon, and the war on Gaza.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said that the two sides stressed the importance of bilateral coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and enhance international efforts to stop these attacks.

The statement added that the call witnessed mutual confirmation of the necessity of expanding action at the international and global levels, urging international organizations and major countries to exert maximum efforts to stop the aggression, and condemning Israeli attacks on Lebanon. (end)

