Ht+A Expands Footprint With Launch Of New Operation In Türkiye

Dan Kulcsar, Hacer Kok and Ersin Masatoglu in Instanbul

ht+a has been a key player in the for almost 30 years, providing high-quality services to clients globally.

Dan Kulcsar

INSTANBUL, TURKEY, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates , a leading manufacturing consulting and training company, is excited to announce the launch of its new operation in Türkiye. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and reach new markets. The process was kicked off in September by the EU Operations Director, Dan Kulcsar, who spent time in Istanbul to lay the groundwork for this new venture.

With the launch of its new operation in Türkiye, the company is now poised to bring its expertise and value to the local market. This move not only strengthens ht+a 's global presence but also demonstrates its commitment to meeting the needs of the market.

“We have been monitoring various emerging markets worldwide and have decided to expand our operations in Türkiye for several reasons. The Turkish automotive industry set a new export record in 2023, achieving USD 35 billion in international sales with a 13% year-on-year increase, as the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) reported. Additionally, the supply industry, the largest product group in automotive exports, experienced a 9% increase in exports, reaching USD 14.1 billion in 2023, constituting 40.4% of total automotive exports. During the same period, passenger car exports surged by 19%, bus-minibus-midibus by 57%, and truck exports by 22%. These figures convinced us to enter the Turkish market." said Managing Director and Founder, Hans Trunkenpolz.

Dan Kulcsar is thrilled to lead the new operation and believes that Türkiye has immense growth potential. He is confident that the ht+a services will make a positive impact on the manufacturing industry in the country.“In addition to the beautiful surroundings, legendary baklava, and delicious Turkish coffee and tea, we encountered a dynamic and challenging business environment in Türkiye, with highly skilled professional experts dedicated to achieving operational excellence in automotive production. From now on, we are here to support them! We are proud to expand into Türkiye and look forward to building strong partnerships with local businesses.” added Kulcsar.

The new local core team of automotive industry subject matter experts includes experienced trainers and consultants Hacer Kok, Ersin Masatoglu and Bilge Ateş, supported by the global team based primarily in South Africa and Romania.

The launch of ht+a's new operation in Türkiye is a testament to the company's dedication to providing manufacturing excellence solutions. The company is excited to embark on this new journey and is committed to providing the same level of excellence and quality that it is known for. For more information on ht+a and its new operation in Türkiye, please visit their website at

