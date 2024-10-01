Corn Prices Surge To Three-Month High In Chicago

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade reached a three-month high on Monday. This unexpected rise followed a report revealing U.S. corn fell short of expectations.



The U.S. Department of (USDA) released its quarterly report, showing corn stocks at 1.76 billion bushels as of September 1st.



This figure represents a 29% increase from the previous year, marking a four-year high. However, analysts had anticipated stocks to reach 1.844 billion bushels.



Market analysts attribute this discrepancy to stronger-than-expected grain demand. Recent corn export demands from Mexico have contributed to this trend.



The most active CBOT corn futures climbed 1.56% to $4.245 per bushel. Earlier in the day, the contract peaked at $4.2775 per bushel, the highest price since June 28th.







The USDA 's September quarterly reports typically cause market surprises. These reports cover grain stock estimates and the annual small grains report.



Traders expected the reports to show U.S. inventories at four-year highs. However, the actual figures deviated from these projections.



CBOT wheat futures also saw an increase, rising 0.82% to $5.8475 per bushel. Poor weather conditions in some growing regions supported this uptick.



Conversely, soybean futures experienced a slight decline of 0.52%, settling at $10.6025 per bushel. The USDA reported a significant year-over-year increase in soybean stocks as of September 1st.



Yet, like corn , these stocks fell below trade expectations. This market movement highlights the complex interplay between supply, demand, and market predictions in the agricultural sector.



The unexpected corn stock levels underscore the importance of accurate forecasting and the impact of global trade dynamics on commodity prices.



As the agricultural market continues to evolve, traders and farmers alike must remain vigilant to these fluctuations.

