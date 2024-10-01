Marketing Specialist Colin Rowe Reveals Strategies For Franklin, Tennessee Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colin Rowe

Marketing Specialist Colin Rowe Empowers Franklin, TN Artists to Succeed with Engaging Production and Strategic Social Promotion.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Local artists in Franklin, Tennessee, are discovering new ways to promote their thanks to the efforts of Colin Rowe , a local social and marketing specialist who helps musicians take control of their video production and marketing strategies. With a background in social media marketing and video production, Colin has been instrumental in empowering local musicians to create impactful, engaging videos that resonate with their audiences.

In a recent interview with Hip Hop Since 1987 , Colin shared his insights on the importance of marketing for musicians: "Your music video might be incredible, but if no one knows about it, it won't make an impact." This philosophy drives Colin's approach to working with local talent, focusing not just on the quality of content but also on how it's distributed across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Colin helps local artists create holistic marketing plans that align with their goals, whether building a fanbase, attracting labels, or expanding their reach across digital platforms. With his guidance, musicians have successfully launched videos that engage thousands of viewers, driving growth and building lasting connections with their fans.

His work with local artists highlights the growing influence of social media in today's music industry. It demonstrates the potential for collaboration between artists and marketing professionals in smaller markets like Franklin.

About Colin Rowe

Colin Rowe is a Social & Marketing Specialist based in Franklin, Tennessee, working with Arthron INC. After graduating from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration in 2016, Colin started his career in operations management but soon found his passion for marketing. His love for music led him to a role at Festisia, where he managed social media and worked with artists to promote events and build partnerships. Colin uses his marketing skills to help local artists in Franklin thrive in the competitive digital space.

For more information on Colin Rowe and his work, please visit

Theresa Bradley

SquareOne Digital, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.