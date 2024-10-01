(MENAFN) On the anniversary of Russia's reunification with four former Ukrainian regions, President Vladimir asserted that Western powers have effectively colonized Ukraine, claiming Moscow initially sought a peaceful resolution to the tensions with Kiev and its allies. Putin’s remarks come as Russia marks two years since it formally recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, which were incorporated following referendums widely dismissed by Kiev and lacking broad international recognition.



In his statement, Putin reflected on Russia's initial intentions to facilitate the reintegration of Donetsk and Lugansk into Ukraine after the regions rebelled against the government in Kiev following the U.S.-backed coup in 2014. However, he lamented that these negotiations ended in disappointment, attributing the breakdown to “lies, fraud, and deceit” from Western elites. He accused them of transforming Ukraine into a military stronghold against Russia, alleging that they fostered animosity and radical nationalism within the country.



Putin also claimed that the West has been instrumental in inciting hatred towards Russia, providing weapons, and sending mercenaries to prepare the Ukrainian military for conflict. He pointed to the Minsk Accords, agreements aimed at de-escalating the situation in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, which he argued were utilized by Kiev to rearm and prepare for further military action.



The comments underscore the deepening rift between Russia and the West, as both sides remain entrenched in their narratives regarding the ongoing conflict. As tensions continue to escalate, Putin's remarks highlight the complex interplay of history, national identity, and geopolitical maneuvering in the region, raising concerns about the prospects for peace and stability in Ukraine and its relationship with the West.

