Berkshire Hills Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills
Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) third quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:
Earnings Release:
October 24, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)
Conference Call:
Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)
Webcast (listen-only):
Register at:
Dial-in Number:
Toll Free: 800-549-8228; Conference ID: 47447
Webcast Replay:
(for the live webcast and the replay)
Telephone Replay:
Toll Free: 888-660-6264; Passcode: 47447 #
Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at href="" rel="nofollow" berkshireban .
Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Text>NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.2 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, private banking, and wealth solutions.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Email: [email protected] Tel: 617-641-9206
