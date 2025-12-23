403
EU Prolongs Restrictions on Russia
(MENAFN) The EU Council announced on Monday that it has prolonged economic penalties against Russia for another six months, citing its continued aggression in Ukraine.
According to the official declaration, these restrictions will stay active until July 31, 2026.
Initially enacted in 2014 and considerably broadened after the outbreak of war in 2022, the European Union’s sanctions focus on crucial areas of the Russian economy. These include limitations on commerce, banking, energy, technology, dual-use equipment, manufacturing, transportation, and luxury goods.
The measures also enforce a prohibition on importing and transferring seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum derivatives from Russia. Additionally, several Russian financial institutions have been excluded from the SWIFT payment system, while Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets have had their broadcasting rights and licenses suspended within the EU.
Further steps have been introduced to block any attempts at bypassing these sanctions.
"As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental rules of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition on the use of force, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary," the statement declared.
Separately, the bloc levied penalties on two Russian judicial figures for their involvement in "serious human rights violations and the repression of civil society and opposition figures."
Those targeted include Dmitry Gordeev, a judge at the Moscow City Court, and prosecutor Lyudmila Balandina, both of whom now face asset freezes and travel bans within EU territory.
