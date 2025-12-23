Sayani Gupta Calls Long Hair 'New Discovery' After Years Of Cutting It For Roles

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta, known for her ever-evolving screen presence, has spoken about embracing long hair for the first time after spending most of her life sporting short styles for work.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself walking in a short white dress and flaunting her long black straight hair.

Sharing a personal reflection, Sayani said she secretly admired the long, glossy tresses of the iconic shampoo ad girls while growing up.

“As someone with short hair all my life, always cutting my hair for different roles and even for an audition once, and secretly always wanting the 'clinic plus' girls' hair growing up....this is a new found discovery of the self.” Sayani wrote in the caption.

She also addressed a question she is often asked, clarifying that she does not use hair pieces, crediting patience and care instead.

Sayani added:“(And no I don't use hair pieces like I get asked all the time.) Love to my beautiful hair artists who have been pestering me to grow my hair for a decade now.”

Sayani's latest includes“Delhi Crime Season 3” and the ultimate season of“Four More Shots Please!”

Talking about 'Delhi Crime', it stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India's law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

Meanwhile,“Four More Shots Please!” follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai. It also stars Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.