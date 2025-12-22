Truck Crash In Kyiv Leaves Teenager Dead, Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv City Police Department, according to Ukrinform.

The accident occurred at around 09:00 on Monday.

According to preliminary information, a 59-year-old driver of a DAF truck, while performing a U-turn maneuver toward Zhytomyr, failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Mercedes vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the crash, a 16-year-old passenger of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the same vehicle and three other underage passengers were hospitalized with bodily injuries.

It was preliminarily established that the truck driver was sober.

Traffic accident involving judge under investigation in Kharkiv: Two children in intensive care unit

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the accident under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules resulting in the death of a victim.

As reported by Ukrinform, a traffic accident involving eight vehicles occurred on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway in the Rivne region Three people were reported injured.

Photo: National Police