Azerbaijani PM Meets Montenegro's Deputy PM

2025-12-20 09:06:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović on December 20, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro across multiple sectors. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved and emphasized the mutual support provided within international organizations.

During the talks, the officials discussed the prospects for further cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment promotion, energy, humanitarian activities, tourism, and other areas. They underscored the potential for mutually beneficial initiatives aimed at strengthening ties and expanding collaboration in various fields.

The meeting reflected the continued commitment of both countries to enhancing partnership and deepening engagement on regional and international platforms.

AzerNews

