Nia Sharma Wishes 'Bestie' Ravie Dubey On B'day: From Annoying To Awesome

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma wished her“bestie” and actor-producer Ravie Dubey on his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, calling their long-standing friendship a journey“from annoying to awesome”.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from Ravie's birthday, which Nia happily expressed that she“made it in the strict guestlist.”

She wrote:“Happy Birthday fav. bestie. 14 yearssssss onnnn.. From Annoying to Awesome, you've hit it out of the park with your hard work! Proud of you friend @ravidubey2312.@sargunmehta I made it in the strict guestlist.”

Nia and Ravie share a close bond, having worked together in the popular television show Jamai Raja, which went on to become a fan favourite. Over the years, their friendship has remained strong, often reflected in their social media banter and public appearances.

Jamai Raja aired from 4 August 2014 to 3 March 2017. It replaced Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and was replaced by Piyaa Albela. Jamai 2.0 is the sequel to Jamai Raja. It stars Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi and Achint Kaur.

Talking about the actress, Nia was last seen on screen in“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in“Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.

Meanwhile, Ravie will next be seen as Lord Lakshmana in the upcoming film“Ramayana: Part 1.”

It was earlier this year on July 3, when the makers of the upcoming magnum opus starring Ranbir and Yash unveiled the first look. The run-time of the asset is heavily dominated by CGI, done extremely tastefully by Prime Focus and Academy Award-winning DNEG, the latter scoring the Oscar for Best VFX for 'Dune'.

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

'Ramayana' is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tent poles produced to date.

'Ramayana' is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.