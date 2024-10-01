عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's PM Sends Condolences Over Victims Of Nepal's Floods, Heavy Rain


10/1/2024 7:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal RAM Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' victims of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country which resulted in several causalities and property damage. (end)
sa





MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108733920


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search