Kuwait's PM Sends Condolences Over Victims Of Nepal's Floods, Heavy Rain
10/1/2024 7:08:55 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal RAM Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' victims of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country which resulted in several causalities and property damage. (end)
