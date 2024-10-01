Kuwait's PM Sends Condolences Over Victims Of Nepal's Floods, Heavy Rain

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to the President of Nepal Chandra Poudel, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash floods and heavy rain that swept through the country which resulted in several causalities and property damage. (end) sa

