AVS Broadband Selects D-Link And Fine Point Technologies For Wifi+ Managed Mesh Solution

Cost Effective, Standards-Based Managed Mesh for a Superior Customer Experience

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 1, 2024

6:30 a.m.

AVS Broadband Selects D-Link and Fine Point Technologies to Launch New WiFi+ Service.

AVS Broadband is excited to announce its partnership with D-Link and Fine Point Technologies to offer its customers the new WiFi+ service, a cutting-edge, fully managed whole-home WiFi solution.

This collaboration brings together D-Link's innovative M32 whole-home mesh device and Fine Point Technologies' Mountain View solution, delivering an unparalleled WiFi experience.

Barbara Main, AVS Broadband's Director, expressed her enthusiasm for the new solution, stating, "D-Link and Fine Point were able to provide a full-featured, managed whole-home WiFi solution that meets all our needs at an attractive price without locking us into a single manufacturer's ecosystem. We particularly like the network topology that it provides without custom drivers or proprietary CPE clients. The ability to proactively monitor the experience of our subscribers and offer them a self-management app with a host of add-ons such as parental controls, allows AVS Broadband to deliver an exciting new service to our customers.” A special thank you goes out to Goldfield Telecom for their initial recommendations and support.

"We are thrilled to work with AVS Broadband to bring this comprehensive WiFi solution to their customers," said Raman Bridwell, Vice President, Product and Services at D-Link. "Our M32 mesh device, combined with Fine Point Technologies' software suite, ensures a superior broadband experience, meeting the growing demands of modern households. This partnership allows us to deliver top-tier technology that enhances connectivity, reliability, and overall user satisfaction."

"Fine Point Technologies is proud to contribute to this partnership with our Mountain View suite of software," added Todd Ruelle, CEO of Fine Point Technologies. "By leveraging industry standards, we provide a flexible and cost-efficient solution that enhances network performance and customer satisfaction."

AVS Broadband's new fully managed whole-home WiFi solution is set to enhance the way customers experience broadband connectivity, offering enhanced coverage, reliability, a self-help app, and support. This partnership underscores AVS Broadband's commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its users.

About AVS Broadband:

AVS Broadband ( ) is a leading provider of high-speed internet services, dedicated to delivering reliable and affordable connectivity solutions to residential and business customers. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, AVS Broadband continually strives to enhance the internet experience for its users.

About D-Link Systems, Inc.:

D-Link ( ) has been a trusted leader in the networking solutions industry for 38 years, dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction every step of the way. Aligning with D-Link means choosing a brand that places its customers first. Our expansive product lines, backed by comprehensive warranties, adherence certificates, and security regulations, have earned the trust of Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, and myriad sectors across 56+ countries.

About Fine Point Technologies, Inc.:

Fine Point Technologies ( ) specializes in providing advanced management platforms for network service providers. With a strong focus on industry standards and customer needs, Fine Point Technologies offers solutions that enhance network performance, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction.

