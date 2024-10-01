Scaled Agile, Inc. Introduces New Partnership Tiers To Elevate Global Transformation Partner Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Scaled Agile's Global Transformation Partner program announces new tiers with exclusive benefits, enabling enterprises to extend their global reach.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today announced a reshaping of its Global Transformation Partner program, including new partnership tiers and benefits to meet the expanding needs of enterprises and customers worldwide.

Global Transformation Partners now have the opportunity to earn Platinum and Diamond-level status to further drive their growth and business success. Partners who earn these elite designations will enjoy benefits such as a global account management team, dedicated marketing support, and increased visibility worldwide with prominent placement on ScaledAgile, the training calendar, and the Partner Finder. In addition, they gain access to a biannual executive roundtable in which they can collaborate with Scaled Agile executives to nurture joint pipelines and drive mutual success.

"Since 2019, Scaled Agile's Global Transformation Partner program has recognized multinational organizations that prove capable of guiding the most complex, diverse, multifaceted transformations," says Chris James, Chief Executive Officer of Scaled Agile, Inc. "That program has grown significantly in recent years, and in response to that growth, we're offering new pathways and additional support to help those partners rise even higher and meet new, complex market challenges worldwide."

By Introducing new tiers of partnership, the program will create better end-to-end alignment between Scaled Agile, Inc., its premier global partners, and the clients they serve, leading to powerful outcomes for every stakeholder.

"Many of our customers, specifically large global enterprises or governments, are looking for partners who can help them implement SAFe across various industries, product lines, and geographies," says Nikki Briggs, Chief Customer Officer at Scaled Agile. "These new designations help customers choose a partner and ensure that they receive top-tier support from those with a proven track record of high-impact, multinational transformations."

In the coming weeks, Scaled Agile will announce the select Global Transformation Partners that have achieved Platinum and Diamond status.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Learn more at scaledagile.

