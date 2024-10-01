Singapore Hosts Summit On Aid For Vulnerable Children: Experts Chart New Paths For Global Cooperation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 27, 2024, the "Beyond Borders, Shaping a Fair Future for Every Child" Asia-Pacific Vulnerable Children Humanitarian Aid Summit was successfully convened in Singapore. Jointly organised by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF ), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC), and Plan International (PLAN), the summit brought together experts and representatives from children's aid organisations, volunteer groups, education specialists, and government and non-government organisations across the Asia-Pacific region. Academics and advocates for children's rights also gathered to discuss challenges related to access to education and sports resources for vulnerable children in the region.Singapore's Commitment to Global Cooperation: Opening Remarks Set the StageThe summit opened with remarks by Mr. Fadzli bin Ramli, Communications and Public Relations Officer at the Singapore International Development Agency (SINGA). As the keynote speaker, Mr. Ramli delivered a speech titled“Advancing Together: Singapore's Vision for Global Cooperation and an Equal Future for Children.” He underscored Singapore's key role in fostering global partnerships and pledged continued collaboration with international organisations such as IYDF, UNICEF, ICRC, and PLAN to promote the equitable development of vulnerable children. He emphasised,“Singapore has always prioritised education and child welfare, and stands ready to serve as a bridge for international collaboration, working alongside partners to create a fair and inclusive future for vulnerable children.”From Theory to Practice: Experts Share Key InsightsLaura Maria Virtanen, Executive Director of IYDF's Asia-Pacific Office, followed with a presentation titled "From Aid to Action: IYDF's Role in Child Protection in the Asia-Pacific and Future Vision." She highlighted IYDF's significant contributions to child protection, particularly through long-term support for vulnerable children. Virtanen urged for transforming aid into action, focusing on sustainable, long-term solutions:“Vulnerable children need more than immediate relief; they require sustained support in education, mental health, and social integration.”Mika Korhonen, UNICEF's Regional Programme Coordinator for Asia-Pacific, expanded on the discussion with a presentation titled“Child Welfare: Lessons from Asia-Pacific Programmes.” He discussed successful UNICEF projects in the region, sharing specific case studies where these initiatives have improved the lives of vulnerable children.“Collaborative efforts and resource-sharing have been key to advancing child welfare,” Mr. Korhonen concluded.Health and Nutrition: The Foundation for Child DevelopmentAisha Thomas, Regional Coordinator for PLAN, spoke on“Health and Nutrition: Building a Solid Foundation for Child Development.” Highlighting the importance of early childhood nutrition and health, she urged stakeholders to increase health support, particularly in impoverished and marginalised areas. Ms. Thomas remarked,“Without a healthy body and access to proper nutrition, children's development will be severely hindered. It is crucial to start with the basics of health to ensure their healthy growth.”Transnational Cooperation and Inclusion: An Inevitable Choice in a Globalised EraSociologist and Special Advisor to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Professor Piotr Nowak, analysed the global approach to supporting vulnerable children from a sociological standpoint. In his speech titled“Transnational Cooperation and Social Inclusion: Pathways to Support Vulnerable Children in Asia-Pacific,” he explored how global partnerships and inclusive policies can better assist vulnerable children. He argued that global cooperation extends beyond material resources and should focus on social inclusion and cultural recognition, ensuring every child feels accepted and valued.Roundtable Discussion: The Need for Cooperation and InnovationThe summit closed with an engaging roundtable discussion on "Aid Solutions and Sustainable Development for Vulnerable Children in Asia-Pacific." Participants unanimously agreed that international cooperation is crucial to addressing the imbalance in resources available to vulnerable children. Experts from various fields actively shared their experiences and addressed questions from attendees and the media. All representatives agreed that future collaboration should deepen, pooling resources and expertise to create specific action plans aimed at elevating the work of children's aid across the Asia-Pacific region.Summit Outcomes: Paving the Way for a New Future in Children's AidThe summit served as a critical platform for dialogue and cooperation on humanitarian aid for vulnerable children in the Asia-Pacific region. Through the collective efforts of international organisations and representatives from various sectors, participants gathered to explore how to create a fairer future for vulnerable children. Whether focusing on education, health and nutrition, or social inclusion and global cooperation, attendees were committed to promoting concrete actions that will give vulnerable children the opportunities they deserve to thrive.Following the summit, several media outlets conducted interviews with attendees, who widely agreed that the event provided fresh direction for aiding vulnerable children. The exchange of practical experiences fostered further international collaboration. Future initiatives will be based on these discussions, translating them into concrete actions to create a brighter future for vulnerable children in the Asia-Pacific region.

