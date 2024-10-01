Russian Army Fired 40 Times At Border Of Sumy Region At Night, In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning of October 1, Russian fired 40 times at the border communities of Sumy region, 82 explosions were recorded.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

According to the RMA, the Sumy, Bilopilia, Richivka, Miropilia, Krasnopilia, Velyka Pysarivka, Novoslobidka, Shalyhyne and Esman communities were shelled .

The enemy dropped an aerial explosive device on the territory of the Krasnopilska community, attacked with an FPV drone and guided aerial bombs.

The Russians dropped an aerial explosive device on the Velyka Pysarivka community.

The invaders attacked the Miropilia and Shalyhyne communities with artillery.

Russian troops shelled Novoslobidka community with artillery and mortars.

Russians attack DTEK brigade with drone inpetrovsk region

The Russians shelled Bilopilia community with artillery and attacked with guided aerial bombs.

Richivka, Esman and Sumy communities were subjected to air strikes.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians attacked another medical facility in Sumy region with a drone .

The photo is illustrative