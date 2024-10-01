National Olympic Committee Participates In EOC Seminar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

An Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 44th European Olympic Committees (EOC) held in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports.

The delegation was headed by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade and included NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev and Chief of the NOC International Relations Department Anar Baghirov.

The seminar, which saw the participation of IOC President Spyros Capralos and Montenegrin NOC President Dusan Simonovic, reflected on the achievements of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 while also concentrating on themes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability, and gender equality in sports.

During the event focused on fostering discussions about significant topics affecting the Olympic Movement, European National Olympic Committees (NOCs) explored their current use of AI in support of their operations and discussed potential future developments, featuring various presentations and panel discussions.

The seminar included updates from the Organising Committees of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Bakuriani 2025 and the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival Skopje 2025.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.

