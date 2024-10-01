National Olympic Committee Participates In EOC Seminar
An Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 44th European
Olympic Committees (EOC) seminar held in Budva, Montenegro,
The delegation was headed by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan
National Olympic Committee (NOC), Chingiz Huseynzade and included
NOC Secretary General Azer Aliyev and Chief of the NOC
International Relations Department Anar Baghirov.
The seminar, which saw the participation of IOC President Spyros
Capralos and Montenegrin NOC President Dusan Simonovic, reflected
on the achievements of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 while also
concentrating on themes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI),
sustainability, and gender equality in sports.
During the event focused on fostering discussions about
significant topics affecting the Olympic Movement, European
National Olympic Committees (NOCs) explored their current use of AI
in support of their operations and discussed potential future
developments, featuring various presentations and panel
discussions.
The seminar included updates from the Organising Committees of
the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Bakuriani 2025 and the
Summer European Youth Olympic Festival Skopje 2025.
Since 1992, Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked
purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports
in the country.
Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee
since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the
Olympic movement.
Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding
international sports competitions.
Major sports events including the first European Games (2015),
Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic
Festival (2019) were organized in Azerbaijan.
