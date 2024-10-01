Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mou
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting
with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of
Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN
During their talks, both parties praised the strengthening of
ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. They discussed
collaboration based on mutual respect for each country's legitimate
interests within international organizations, including the UN and
the OIC.
Minister Bayramov expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's
ongoing support of Azerbaijan's just causes.
He highlighted Saudi Arabia's engagement in Azerbaijan's
renewable energy sector, and noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the
29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change this
year could open up further avenues for cooperation in green energy
between the two nations.
The ministers acknowledged the importance of leveraging the
Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission as a means to enhance
cooperation and maximize development opportunities in trade,
investment, and the economy for both countries.
Their discussions also covered various other bilateral and
regional issues of shared interest.
The ministers also signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between
the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of
the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the exemption of holders of
diplomatic, special, and service passports from visa requirements
for short-term visits."
