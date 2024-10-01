Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly's General Debate, Azernews reports.

During their talks, both parties praised the strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. They discussed collaboration based on mutual respect for each country's legitimate interests within international organizations, including the UN and the OIC.

Minister Bayramov expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's ongoing support of Azerbaijan's just causes.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia's engagement in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector, and noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change this year could open up further avenues for cooperation in green energy between the two nations.

The ministers acknowledged the importance of leveraging the Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission as a means to enhance cooperation and maximize development opportunities in trade, investment, and the economy for both countries.

Their discussions also covered various other bilateral and regional issues of shared interest.

The ministers also signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the exemption of holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports from visa requirements for short-term visits."