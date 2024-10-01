Prosecutor General Updates On Ongoing Proceedings Following Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The procedure for executing the verdict related to the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran is ongoing, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev informed journalists, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that communication with the Iranian authorities continues in this matter.

“This is solely about procedural issues. The verdict from the first-instance court must be confirmed by the Supreme Court of Iran. The procedural rule dictates that once this process is completed, the verdict will be executed,” he explained.

An armed attack occurred at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, around 8:30 AM (GMT+4). The assailant, a man in his 50s, approached the embassy armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.

Initial reports from the Chief of Tehran Police indicated that there were two children in the car with the gunman. However, security camera footage later confirmed that he was alone. After briefly acknowledging an Iranian security guard outside, he entered the building without any attempts to detain him. Inside, he fatally shot the head of the embassy's security service and wounded two guards before being apprehended. The incident is currently under investigation.

In the aftermath of the attack, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those injured, and completely suspended operations at the embassy in Tehran.