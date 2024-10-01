Prosecutor General Updates On Ongoing Proceedings Following Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy In Iran
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The procedure for executing the verdict related to the attack on
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran is ongoing, Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev informed journalists, Azernews
reports.
He emphasized that communication with the Iranian authorities
continues in this matter.
“This is solely about procedural issues. The verdict from the
first-instance court must be confirmed by the Supreme Court of
Iran. The procedural rule dictates that once this process is
completed, the verdict will be executed,” he explained.
An armed attack occurred at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on
January 27, 2023, around 8:30 AM (GMT+4). The assailant, a man in
his 50s, approached the embassy armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
Initial reports from the Chief of Tehran Police indicated that
there were two children in the car with the gunman. However,
security camera footage later confirmed that he was alone. After
briefly acknowledging an Iranian security guard outside, he entered
the building without any attempts to detain him. Inside, he fatally
shot the head of the embassy's security service and wounded two
guards before being apprehended. The incident is currently under
investigation.
In the aftermath of the attack, Azerbaijan evacuated its
officials from the embassy, including those injured, and completely
suspended operations at the embassy in Tehran.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733465
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.