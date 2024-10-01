Yogi Adityanath's BIG Announcement For Sportspersons: 'Jo Khiladi Ne Medal Jeete Hain...'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced a significant initiative to reward sportspersons who have excelled in national and international competitions. In a move to honor their achievements, CM Adityanath will present government job opportunities to these athletes.
According to the Hindustan Times, a special ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where 14 Olympians and Paralympians who represented India with distinction in Paris will be celebrated.
During the event, a total prize pool of ₹22.70 crore will be distributed to recognize their outstanding contributions to sports and to the pride of the state and nation.
