Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Tuesday's football, October 1, are the matches, including vs Young Boys and Arsenal vs PSG.



Other notable games are Internazionale vs Red Star in the Champions League and Al Hilal vs Al Shorta in the Asian Champions League.



The day's schedule also includes games from the English League Cup and the English Championship (2nd division).

Champions League







1:45 PM - Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague - TNT and Max



1:45 PM - RB Salzburg vs Brest - Space and Max



4:00 PM - Barcelona vs Young Boys - TNT and Max



4:00 PM - Arsenal vs PSG - Space and Max



4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City - Max



4:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan - Max



4:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic - Max



4:00 PM - Internazionale vs Red Star - Max

4:00 PM - PSV vs Sporting - Max







3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs Al Shorta - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:00 PM - Al Gharafa vs Al Ain - Disney+





3:45 PM - Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon - ESPN and Disney+





4:00 PM - West Bromwich vs Middlesbrough - Disney+





