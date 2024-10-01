Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/1/2024 5:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights of this Tuesday's football, October 1, are the Champions League matches, including Barcelona vs Young Boys and Arsenal vs PSG.
Other notable games are Internazionale vs Red Star in the Champions League and Al Hilal vs Al Shorta in the Asian Champions League.
The day's schedule also includes games from the English League Cup and the English Championship (2nd division).
Champions League
1:45 PM - Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague - TNT and Max
1:45 PM - RB Salzburg vs Brest - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Barcelona vs Young Boys - TNT and Max
4:00 PM - Arsenal vs PSG - Space and Max
4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City - Max
4:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan - Max
4:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic - Max
4:00 PM - Internazionale vs Red Star - Max
4:00 PM - PSV vs Sporting - Max
Asian Champions League
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs Al Shorta - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:00 PM - Al Gharafa vs Al Ain - Disney+
English League Cup
3:45 PM - Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon - ESPN and Disney+
English Championship (2nd division)
4:00 PM - West Bromwich vs Middlesbrough - Disney+
Which football games will be broadcast live on TV today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, October 1.
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Tuesday, October 1.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, October 1.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, October 1.
Which games will be broadcast live on cable TV?
TNT
1:45 PM - Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague - Champions League
4:00 PM - Barcelona vs Young Boys - Champions League
Space
1:45 PM - RB Salzburg vs Brest - Champions League
4:00 PM - Arsenal vs PSG - Champions League
Max
1:45 PM - Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague - Champions League
1:45 PM - RB Salzburg vs Brest - Champions League
4:00 PM - Barcelona vs Young Boys - Champions League
4:00 PM - Arsenal vs PSG - Champions League
4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City - Champions League
4:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan - Champions League
4:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic - Champions League
4:00 PM - Internazionale vs Red Star - Champions League
4:00 PM - PSV vs Sporting - Champions League
ESPN
3:45 PM - Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon - English League Cup
Disney+
3:00 PM - Al Hila vs Al Shorta - Asian Champions League
3:00 PM - Al Gharafa vs Al Ain - Asian Champions League
3:45 PM - Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon - English League Cup
4:00 PM - West Bromwich vs Middlesbrough - English Championship (2nd division)
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Max
1:45 PM - Stuttgart vs Sparta Prague - Champions League
1:45 PM - RB Salzburg vs Brest - Champions League
4:00 PM - Barcelona vs Young Boys - Champions League
4:00 PM - Arsenal vs PSG - Champions League
4:00 PM - Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City - Champions League
4:00 PM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan - Champions League
4:00 PM - Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic - Champions League
4:00 PM - Internazionale vs Red Star - Champions League
4:00 PM - PSV vs Sporting - Champions League
Disney+
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs Al Shorta - Asian Champions League
3:00 PM - Al Gharafa vs Al Ain - Asian Champions League
3:45 PM - Newcastle vs AFC Wimbledon - English League Cup
4:00 PM - West Bromwich vs Middlesbrough - English Championship (2nd division)
