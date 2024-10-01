Conflict in Gaza Strip results in profound humanitarian crisis

(MENAFN) The conflict in the Gaza Strip, which escalated dramatically on October 7, has not only caused extensive destruction but has also resulted in a profound humanitarian crisis for those enduring life-changing injuries. Many individuals have undergone amputations due to Israeli airstrikes, and the lack of access to prosthetic devices and rehabilitation programs has exacerbated their suffering.



Medical professionals in Palestine describe these injuries as "deep and serious wounds," irrevocably altering the lives of the affected individuals and stripping them of any hope for recovery. Sigrid Kaag, the UN’s chief humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, reported that over 22,000 people are now living with injuries that will fundamentally change their lives, with severe limb injuries estimated to range between 13,000 and 17,000.



At Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, several injured patients, including infants, are receiving medical treatment. Unfortunately, these babies, who have either never had the chance to walk or have only recently begun to explore their mobility, are now deprived of the joy and curiosity that comes with movement due to the ongoing conflict.



Access to prosthetic limbs is critically limited in Gaza, primarily reliant on international humanitarian aid. The Hamad Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital, a vital institution for those in need, has been rendered inoperative due to the violence, and there are no facilities for manufacturing prosthetics in southern Gaza.



In response to this urgent crisis, the Jordanian Armed Forces launched an initiative last August to provide prosthetic limbs for approximately 14,000 individuals in Gaza who have suffered amputations due to the conflict. Under royal directives, this initiative aims to support amputees and address the staggering number of casualties arising from the ongoing war.



As hostilities persist, the desperate need for prosthetic and rehabilitation services stands out as a critical humanitarian concern, illuminating the long-term repercussions of war on the lives of innocent civilians in Gaza. The journey toward recovery is not merely physical; it also involves emotional struggles, as these individuals and their families face an uncertain future without sufficient resources or support.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108733124