Two Young Men Was Martyred By The Occupation's Bullets In Nablus
Date
10/1/2024 4:30:31 AM
West Bank/ Nablus/ PNN
Two young men were martyred this morning, Tuesday, by Israeli Occupation forces during a raid on Balata refugee camp east of Nablus. The Ministry of health announced that Diaa Hani Abdul Rahman Dweikat, 25, died from severe injuries caused by gunfire from occupation forces, which hit his abdomen and thigh in the Balata camp. Security sources also reported the martyrdom of Abdul Hakim Shaheen, who was injured early today during an armed clash in the old city of Nablus, with occupation forces having seized his body.
