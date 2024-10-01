Enhesa Announces Strategic Partnership With EHS Insight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gary McDonald, President and CEO of EHS Insight

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa , the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, announced today a strategic alliance with EHS Insight.

Under the agreement, Enhesa will integrate its global regulatory compliance intelligence into EHS Insight's environmental, health, and safety (EHS) software and data management solutions.

EHS Insight is a software solution provider for Environmental, Health, Safety, Competency, Compliance, Quality, Training, and Audit management. Their comprehensive software automates clients' safety, risk, and compliance processes, reducing the cost and effort required for audits, incidents, and training, ultimately, enhancing their safety and operational efficiency.

Through this partnership, Enhesa will provide global regulatory and sustainability intelligence to support EHS Insight's audit management solution, which allows its client to manage and track company-wide audit processes to identify areas for improvement and ensure compliance.

“As companies strive for regulatory compliance, they must first understand their vulnerabilities,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.“We are thrilled that this partnership will allow EHS Insight clients to incorporate a global view of EHS regulatory risk into their processes and provide a full comprehensive view on how they can align with the latest requirements.”

“We're incredibly excited to add Enhesa's best-in-class compliance insights to our suite of solutions,” said Gary McDonald, President and CEO of EHS Insight.“As our clients look to navigate a constantly changing regulatory landscape, having this valuable information will be vital to their success.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa

About EHS Insight

EHS Insight is a comprehensive software solution designed to help safety professionals and organizations manage their Environmental, Health, and Safety programs effectively.

With a suite of features, the platform is tailored to streamline compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency across various industries. The EHS Insight platform is designed to be user-friendly and scalable, making it suitable for organizations of all sizes.

