Carson Completes Phase One Of Citywide Pavement Upgrade Project

The road repair project began in March 2024 and includes grinding the road surface and paving a new asphalt layer on more than three dozen individual streets.

- Lula Davis-Holmes, Mayor of CarsonCARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Carson has completed phase one of its Citywide Pavement Upgrade Project, which is dedicated to repairing and resurfacing residential streets in all four city council districts. The road repair project began in March 2024 and includes grinding the roadway surface and paving a new asphalt layer.“We are literally paving the way to a better quality of life for our residents, a better destination location for our visitors and a greater attraction for quality businesses looking to move to a community that is on the rise,” said Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.“Carson is a Venue City for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games, and we are investing in the infrastructure now so we will be ready for the Games.”The Citywide Pavement Upgrade Project was made a priority project by the City Council and phase one alone included more than three dozen individual streets that have received paving improvements.“We appreciate the patience of our residents during this construction period,” said Mayor Davis-Holmes.“Once completed, Carson residents will enjoy a smooth ride and even greater pride in this wonderful city we call home.”For more information, please contact Brian Lochrie at ... or at 949-294-8269.###

