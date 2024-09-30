INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors In Dominos Pizza, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Domino's Pizza, (NYSE: DPZ )

Shareholders should email [email protected]

The investigation concerns misrepresentations or omissions that DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth; and (iii) accordingly, Domino's business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

On July 18, 2024, Domino's issued a press release announcing its Q2 2024 financial results. Among other items, Domino's disclosed that it "expects it will fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores in international primarily as a result of challenges in both openings and closures being faced by Domino's Pizza Enterprises ('DPE'), one of its master franchisees." Accordingly, "[t]he Company is temporarily suspending its guidance metric of 1,100+ global net stores until the full effect of DPE's store opens and closures on international net store growth are known."

On this news, Domino's stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

If you own

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) , please contact

Fletcher Moore by email at

[email protected]

or (212) 709-8245.



ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff litigation law firm for investors.

We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate malfeasance.

There is no cost to you.

Our investor cases are contingency only.

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

Moore Law, PLLC

[email protected]

href="" rel="nofollow" fmoorela

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED