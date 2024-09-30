Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Positions For Growth Through Capital Actions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced two actions taken to position itself for future growth. As of September 30, 2024, the Company closed on a private placement of a five-year senior debt totaling $77.7 million maturing on September 30, 2029, and recalibrated its cash dividend for the third quarter of 2024 to reflect the company's growth plans.

“At EagleBank, our highest priorities are advancing our growth strategy and expanding the diversity of our deposit and loan portfolio.” said Susan G. Riel, Eagle Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer.“This successful transaction boosts our ability to pursue sustained growth and demonstrates the confidence investors have in our vision and the future of the Company.”

Over the past 18 months, the Company has enhanced its senior management team, taken steps to grow deposits and improve the quality of its funding profile, added to its allowance for credit losses, and expanded the granularity of its CRE office disclosure. The debt issuance received full participation from Executive Management and the Board of Directors who collectively invested a total of $3.9 million.

The cash dividend of $0.165 per share will be payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record October 21, 2024. Going forward, the Company is altering the announcement timing of future common stock dividends to align with Company earnings releases, with the next announcement scheduled in late January 2025 when fourth quarter of 2024 earnings are announced.

