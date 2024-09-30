Data Foundation Welcomes Ron Vassallo To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ron Vassallo Elected to Data Foundation Board of Directors

The Data Foundation is pleased to announce the election of Ron Vassallo to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing data-driven decision-making and fostering innovation in the public sector, is pleased to announce the election of Ron Vassallo to its Board of Directors.Vassallo brings over 30 years of experience in marketing, communications, business development, and technology strategy to the Data Foundation. As the Chief Executive Officer of Kaptivate , Vassallo is a recognized expert in stakeholder engagement strategies, change management, and community cultivation."We are thrilled to welcome Ron Vassallo to our Board of Directors,” said Sherry Weir , Chair of the Data Foundation Board.“Ron's extensive experience in digital strategy, innovation, and management consulting will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission of promoting data transparency and accessibility in the public sector. Ron's insights will be crucial as we explore new frontiers in data governance and engagement.""The Data Foundation's commitment to advancing data-driven decision-making and ensuring the ethical use of data aligns perfectly with my work in shaping data governance for government agencies,” said Ron Vassallo upon election to the Data Foundation's Board.“I look forward to contributing to the Data Foundation's efforts. There's tremendous potential to transform how data is used for the public good, especially through the integration of new tools like open innovation platforms, citizen science initiatives, and the integration of AI skills.”Vassallo's diverse background includes roles as COO/EVP Global Business Development at Truist, Inc., Founder and leadership positions at several global companies. He has led strategic engagements for major organizations and brands such as the World Bank, Telefonica España, Aetna, and British Telecom.The Data Foundation looks forward to leveraging Ron Vassallo's expertise to further its mission of advancing data innovation, data policy, and enabling evidence capacity.###About the Data Foundation – The Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data. Learn more atAbout Ron Vasallo -- Ron Vassallo is a visionary leader and accomplished executive, currently serving as the CEO of Kaptivate LLC. With over 35 years of experience in marketing, data storytelling, and technology strategy, Ron is a leading expert in workforce and consumer engagement strategies. His profound expertise and creative approach have solidified Kaptivate's reputation as a driver of innovative ventures across the non-profit, public, and commercial sectors.At Kaptivate, Ron has led a range of high-impact projects, including spearheading data storytelling engagements at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's, driving the digital transformation of the Combined Federal Campaign, and developing the communications strategy to defend the Federal Highway Administration's Safety Band spectrum. These projects involved translating complex data into simple, compelling narratives that persuaded Americans to form coalitions and fight for change.In addition to his role at Kaptivate, Ron's career includes senior leadership positions at Truist, where he served as COO/EVP of Global Business Development. At Truist, he was instrumental in developing international markets, new business ventures, and strategic partnerships. His leadership also extended to founding Tisani Consulting, where he guided multinational organizations such as the World Bank, United Way International, and British Telecom through complex strategy and business process transformations.Ron's expertise has led an accomplished career in global marketing with stints at Startec Global Communications and Max Worldwide where he demonstrated his ability to drive growth and innovation across diverse industries. His work has consistently focused on leveraging technology and strategic communications to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.Educated at Princeton University with a Bachelor's degree in Politics and Latin American Studies, Ron brings a global perspective and deep analytical skills to every project he undertakes. He is also a prolific author, having published several works on topics ranging from mobile media adoption to the economic impact of the arts.Ron also serves on the board of directors for two non-profits: Gadsby's Tavern Museum Society and Generation Hope. Ron serves as President of Gadsby's Tavern Museum Society and drafted the five year strategic plan for Generation Hope. When not working, Ron plays masters soccer, competes in masters 200m races, and enjoys reading history.

