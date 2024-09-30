Brazil to Block 600 Illegal Betting Sites, Urges Users to Withdraw Funds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fernando Haddad, Brazil's Finance Minister, announced a major crackdown on unregulated betting sites.



The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will block 500 to 600 unauthorized gambling websites in the coming days.



Haddad urged users with funds in these sites to request refunds immediately. He warned that money left in blocked sites could be lost.



The compared this action to Anatel's recent blocking of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil following a court order.



The received 113 authorization requests from 108 companies to operate in Brazil's sports betting market.







This number exceeded initial estimates, prompting the economic team to increase projected tax revenue from the sector.



Haddad outlined additional measures to control betting in Brazil. These include banning credit card and Bolsa Família card use on betting sites.



The government also plans to tighten regulations on betting advertisements, which Haddad described as "out of control."



The minister will meet with advertising regulatory bodies to discuss betting promotions. He emphasized the need for strict oversight, similar to regulations on tobacco and alcohol advertising.



Haddad criticized the previous administration for failing to regulate the rapidly growing betting industry. A recent study by Brazil's Central Bank revealed the social impact of online betting.



In August alone, 5 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries transferred R$3 billion ($550 million) to betting platforms via Pix.



This amount represents 21% of the government's total payout for the social program.

President Lula has called for a ministerial meeting to address the regulation of betting sites. The meeting will involve the Ministries of Finance, Social Development, Health, and the Civil House.



Lula seeks to tackle issues such as money laundering, gambling addiction, and payment methods. The betting industry has gained significant influence in Congress, achieving victories in the regulation process.



Now, gambling lobbyists are pushing for the legalization of bingos, casinos, and "jogo do bicho" in the Senate.



As Brazil grapples with the complexities of regulating online betting, the government faces the challenge of balancing economic interests with social concerns.



The coming days will reveal the effectiveness of these new measures in reshaping Brazil's betting landscape.

