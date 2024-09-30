Sajad Lone Gets Poll-Body Notice Over Anti-Modi Slogans

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The election authorities have served a show-cause notice to Peoples president Sajad Gani Lone for chanting slogans” Modi Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Gaadar Hai, Gaddar Hai” during an election rally at Trehgam in district Kupwara.

In the notice, Lone has been asked by the authorities to explain why action shouldn't be taken against him over these slogans.

“It has been reported that you have used unparliamentary language during your election campaign speech at Trehgam specifically chanting slogan” Modi Ka Jo Yar Hai, Gaddar Hai Gaddar Hi” which is clear violation of MCC/ ECI guidelines,” reads the notice.

The nodal officer for Model Code of Conduct for district Kupwara has asked Lone to submit his reply within 24 hours, failing which the matter shall be forwarded to the chief electoral officer J&K for further action under Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Read Also Er Rashid Threatens To Sue Sajad Lone For Tihar Jail Remarks Er Rashid Wasn't In Jail For 2 Months: Sajad Lone