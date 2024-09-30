Tunisia: 12 Irregular Migrants' Remains Salvaged Off Djerba Island's Coast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The remains of 12 irregular migrants were salvaged off the coast of Djerba Island, southeastern Tunis, said authorities on Monday.

The Tunisian coastal guard said it responded to a distress call of a vessel carrying 60 individuals -- women, youth, infants included.

Twelve remains were salvaged while 29 people were rescued, it affirmed, noting that the search continues for the rest.

This is the third incident of its kind within a month for many migrants trying to reach Italian coasts via Tunisia.

The International Organization of Migration said that the number the dead and missing irregular migrants who tried traverse the Mediterranean from the beginning of September 18, 2024 amounted to 1,121 with around four of such migrants dying daily trying to reach the coast of Italy. (end)

