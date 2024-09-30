Tech Stock Blackberry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX: BB), Leads TSX Volume

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including tech reports on trading and news for / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB ), a leader in intelligent security software and services for enterprises and around the world.

BlackBerry leads the TSX in volume as of this report, currently trading at $3.5300, up 0.1600. gaining 4.75% on volume of over 3.3 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $3.55.

BlackBerry recently reported results for the three months ended August 31, 2024 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"BlackBerry reached a significant milestone on our path to profitability by recording breakeven adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS. This result was achieved through a combination of stronger than expected, double-digit revenue growth for both IoT and Cybersecurity, as well as tremendous ongoing progress in rationalizing our cost structure. Operating expenses for the quarter were 24% lower than the baseline for the prior year," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "QNX delivered strong royalty revenue again this quarter, and there was year-over-year revenue growth for the secure communications products in our Cybersecurity division."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $145 million.

Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 66% and GAAP gross margin was 65%.

IoT revenue grew 12% year-over-year and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $55 million; IoT gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 82%.

Cybersecurity revenue grew 10% year-over-year and exceeded previously-provided guidance at $87 million; Cybersecurity gross margin increased by 1 percentage point year-over-year to 55%.

Cybersecurity ARR was flat year-over-year at $279 million; DBNRR increased by 7 percentage points year-over-year and sequentially for the fourth consecutive quarter to 88%.

Licensing revenue was $3 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $4 million and GAAP operating loss was $21 million.

Non-GAAP earnings per share improved by $0.04 year-over-year to breakeven, beating the previously-provided guidance. GAAP basic loss per share also improved by $0.04 year-over-year to $0.03.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $22 million to breakeven for the quarter.

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was $265 million; Operating cash usage beat expectations and improved by $43 million year-over-year to $13 million.

Recent news

Research more tech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.