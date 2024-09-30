How To Spend 96 Hours In Jeddah Using The Stopover Visa Program On Saudia Airlines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer comes to a close, Saudi Arabia's mild fall and winter weather make now the ideal time for travelers to plan a stopover trip to Jeddah as part of an international itinerary. Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, makes it easy to connect guests to the Kingdom through the stopover visa service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours and explore its many diverse regions.



A hub destination for Saudia, Jeddah serves as a prime stopover homebase. Visitors can explore the historical district of Al Balad (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and enjoy local delicacies, distinctive architectural designs as well as modern elements including boutiques from local designers and the new digital art museum presented teamLab Borderless Jeddah. Along the waterfront, visitors can walk, cycle or relax and enjoy the sunset in the Jeddah waterfront park also known by the locals as Al Kornaish. A new yacht club and marina, nearby Red Sea Mall and spectacular King Fahd's Fountain are all worthy stops on an itinerary.

For a day trip, travelers can head to nearby Taif, well-known for its mountains, monkeys, and "Taif" roses, a specific variety known for their intense fragrance and delicate petals. Taif is renowned for its rose cultivation and is often referred to as the "City of Roses" due to the abundance of these beautiful flowers. The stopover visa is also perfect for those looking to partake in religious tourism to Makkah, located within one hour's drive from Jeddah.

To use the stopover visa, international travelers must book travel from their country of origin to Jeddah on the way to their final destination. Saudia's website and digital channels offer a comprehensive suite of services, from trip planning to check-in and post-flight support. For more details on how to book and utilize the stopover visa, travelers can visit .

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World's Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline RatingsTM awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

