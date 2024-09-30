Elevate Design + Build Announces New Member Of Ownership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elevate Design + Build, a top-ranked, family-owned home-building company, is proud to announce that Heather Flandermeyer has joined the Elevate ownership team.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elevate Design + Build , a top-ranked, family-owned home-building company, is proud to announce that Heather Flandermeyer has become a member of the Elevate ownership team. She joins her husband, Sean Flandermeyer, along with Mike Yancik and Angie Beerup-Yancik, in leading the company forward. In her new role, Heather will be responsible for human resources, finance, onboarding new trade partners, and assisting with ERP software configuration and maintenance.

Heather began her journey with Elevate Design + Build in 2021 as the Director of Purchasing, where she consistently demonstrated exceptional negotiation and analytical skills, outstanding leadership, and played a key role in fostering a thriving company culture.

“As we have grown this family-owned company, Heather has had an exceptional eye for detail and has managed the growth of our Purchasing Team as we tackled building the most homes in the Kansas City Metropolitan area for 2022 & 2023,” said Sean Flandermeyer, Owner.“Not only has she been instrumental in helping us grow professionally, but her steady and calm nature in the midst of chaos is also unwavering. Purchasing is the heartbeat of any construction company, and having an owner at the helm to grow this has been important."

“Bringing Heather into the ownership team is a natural progression, as she has been deeply involved in the company's journey alongside her husband, Sean, Mike Yancik, and me since we started in 2017,” noted Angie Beerup-Yancik, Owner. "Heather has a talent for analyzing data and trends and a commitment to solid systems and processes. She has proven to be an invaluable asset to our team, and we're confident she will continue to excel in this new role."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Heather is an active member of The Kansas City Home Builders Association's Professional Women in Building Council. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Central Missouri.

Heather cited,“I am thrilled to announce my official entry into the Elevate team as a co-owner. It is an honor to join Mike, Angie, and Sean on this exciting journey, and I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome they have extended to me."

