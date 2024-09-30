INTRO Technology And Oman Data Park Sign $450 Million Strategic Mou To Establish Kemet Data Center In The Suez Canal Eco...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) INTRO Technology, the arm of INTRO Holding and the parent company of Advansys and Forte Cloud, a leader in technological solutions and digital transformation, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oman Data Park, the premier and largest Data Center and Cloud Service provide in Oman, to establish Kemet Data Center in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. With a volume of $450 million, the MoU represents the first strategic partnership between the two companies aimed at providing cloud solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation for regional and international markets, particularly in Africa and Middle East.

Kemet Data Center, which will span 80,000 square meters, is set to be developed in two phases. Strategically located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, it will serve as a key facility for companies seeking cost-effective cloud solutions, offering scalable infrastructure, faster data processing, and improved latency. Leveraging Egypt's advanced infrastructure and its position as a key regional hub, the center will provide a secure and efficient platform for businesses to manage both regional and global operations. Committed to sustainability, Kemet Data center will partially rely on solar energy, reducing its carbon footprint while delivering advanced digital services.

Oman Data Park will provide commercial services, overseeing the center's design, construction, and management. Advansys, a subsidiary of INTRO Technology, will host the data center's staff and experts, handling legal procedures, equipment importation, and design through its Center of Excellence. This will expedite the project's initial phases.

Mamdouh Abbas, Chairman of INTRO Holding, emphasized that the partnership is a crucial step in expanding INTRO Technology's presence in the Middle East and Africa. He highlighted Kemet Data Center's role in advancing Egypt's digital transformation goals as part of its 2030 vision.

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it will foster innovation and economic growth across the region, providing critical digital solutions to meet the demands of global enterprises.

Kemet Data Center aims to meet the rising demand for cloud services, IoT, and digital transformation, leveraging Egypt's strategic location as a gateway for international players in the region.

