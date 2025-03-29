India Will Become A World Leader By Merging Tradition And Modern Knowledge: Rajasthan Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde said that India can achieve the status of 'Vishwa Guru' by integrating traditional wisdom with modern knowledge. He highlighted that addressing university vice-chancellors as Kulguru is a step towards reviving the ancient Indian education system, which he described as exemplary.

Acknowledging the importance of the new education policy, he stated that it is closely linked to students' development and future success.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer, the Governor conferred gold medals for the academic years 2023 and 2024 and awarded degrees to Vidya Vachaspati recipients.

He underscored India's rich scientific heritage, referencing Maharishi Bhardwaj's aeronautical concepts, which he claimed influenced Shivkar Bapuji Talpade's flight experiment in 1895 -- years before the Wright brothers' invention.

He also pointed out that Indian scholars like Bhaskaracharya had propounded the theory of gravity long before Newton and Copernicus.

The Governor recalled Vinoba Bhave's call for an educational overhaul post-Independence and criticised the continued legacy of the colonial-era Macaulay education system.

He asserted that the new education policy aligns with Indian society, culture, and citizenry, ensuring meaningful societal impact through future graduates. Stressing the need for employment-oriented courses, he urged universities to promote entrepreneurship among youth, allowing them to contribute actively to national development.

Education, he said, should be aimed at shaping individuals with strong values, citing Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati as an exemplar of human virtues.

He further noted that the new education policy was formulated through two years of rigorous discussions among 400 vice-chancellors and over 1,000 educationists. This policy, he believes, will enhance students' intellectual capabilities. He encouraged professors to keep learning and updating their knowledge, advising students to read beyond textbooks to expand their intellectual horizons.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani described convocation as a moment to reflect on one's duties towards family, society, and the nation. He stressed that education is a lifelong journey and, in today's digital age, artificial intelligence has significantly impacted society.

He warned of its negative effects on social media and public life, urging the younger generation to remain vigilant against such influences. Devnani praised India's ancient education system, rooted in the ashrama tradition and purusharthas, and acknowledged the contributions of historic centers of learning like Nalanda, Takshashila, and Vikramshila.

He highlighted the role of scholars such as Maitreyi, Gargi, and Aryabhata and educators like Charak, Sushruta, and Chanakya in establishing India's intellectual legacy. He urged students to draw inspiration from leaders like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharana Sanga, stating that those who glorify invaders cannot truly belong to India or its cultural ethos.

Calling for unwavering patriotism among youth, Devnani stressed the need for a strong nation first sentiment. He emphasized that students educated with the principles of Swaraj (self-rule), Swadharma (duty), Swadeshi (localism), and Swabhasha (native language) would play a key role in rectifying societal distortions.

He noted that India is striving to reclaim its ancient educational prestige, and the decision to designate vice-chancellors as Kulguru marks a significant reform in this direction. The new education policy, he said, balances modern knowledge with the richness of ancient Indian culture, Vedic traditions, and Sanatan life values.

He cautioned against the Western narrative in education, urging students to stay connected to their cultural roots. Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Manju Baghmar described convocation as a milestone in students' lives, emphasising that discipline, humility, and moral values acquired during student years shape responsible and ideal citizens.

Vice-Chancellor Kailash Sodani noted that India is emerging as the world's fastest-growing economy. He expressed confidence that the new generation is well-equipped to tackle challenges and drive national progress.