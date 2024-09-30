Dr. Jennifer Nash Honored In 2024 Indie Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Next Generation Awards Finalist - Career Category

Be Human, Lead Human Book

Dr. Jennifer Nash

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance " by Dr. Jennifer Nash has been named by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group as one of the best indie of 2024.Jennifer Nash's book is a finalist of the Career category in the 2024 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the world's largest book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with long careers at major publishing houses. Their love of a great read and experience in the publishing arena identify books deserving a wider audience. A complete list of 2024 winners and finalists is available at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards website at indiebookawards ."Be Human, Lead Human" has not only charted a new course in leadership development but has also ignited a movement towards more humane leadership practices. This award reinforces the need for leaders to adapt, evolve, and most importantly, to lead with a deep understanding of the human dimension in their professional endeavors.For further information about "Be Human, Lead Human" or to inquire about consulting opportunities, please reach out to drjennifernash/contact .

