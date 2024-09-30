Pine Environmental Services Appoints Jason Davis As COO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINDSOR, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Environmental Services ("Pine Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Davis as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Davis joins Pine from Sunbelt Rentals, where he most recently served as Vice President of the Climate Control Services business.

Mr. Davis brings to Pine over two decades of executive leadership in the equipment rental in roles with Sunbelt Rentals including Vice President, Senior Regional Manager, Regional Manager, Branch Manager and Field Sales Representative. He is a highly accomplished executive leader with deep expertise in all phases of specialty equipment rental operations including employee engagement and development, deployment of growth strategies, performance standards and process development, equipment and service quality, optimization of rental fleet utilization/mix and many other areas of performance. Mr. Davis also has significant experience opening new branch locations and executing mergers & acquisitions, which are areas of strong interest for Pine as the Company drives its strategy to accelerate growth across its served markets.



"Jason brings a wealth of highly relevant experience to our executive team at Pine and has an engaging and energizing leadership style that will be a tremendous advantage as he works with our organization to drive Pine to its next level of success," said John Roush, CEO of Pine Environmental.

"I am excited to join Pine Environmental as COO," remarked Jason Davis. "I am eager to leverage my extensive industry experience as I partner with the Company's executive team to accelerate Pine's growth while driving operational excellence and exceptional service levels for our customers."

About Pine Environmental Services : Pine Environmental is a leading provider of environmental testing and measurement equipment, serving customers in critical and growing end markets. With a commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, Pine Environmental delivers comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

For more media inquiries, please contact: Mike Cintron, Vice President of Sales: [email protected]



SOURCE Pine Environmental Services LLC

