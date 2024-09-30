Iran announces no plans to send forces to Lebanon, Gaza

(MENAFN) Iran's foreign confirmed on Monday that it will not deploy additional forces to Lebanon or Gaza in response to Israeli strikes targeting its allies. Spokesman Nasser Kanani stated, "There is no need to send extra or volunteer forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," emphasizing that local fighters in these regions have the capability to defend themselves.



Recent Israeli have focused on the "axis of resistance," which includes Iran-aligned groups operating in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq. The strikes intensified after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a key ally of Iran.



Kanani noted that Iran has not received any requests for military assistance and is confident that local forces can manage their defense. However, he asserted that Israel would face repercussions for its actions against Iranian personnel and allied forces.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to Nasrallah in Tehran, while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that his death "will not be in vain." Iran also vowed to avenge the death of Abbas Nilforoushan, a commander of the Quds Force, who was killed alongside Nasrallah.









